TABLE-Greek Q2 GDP shrinks 6.2 pct y/y

ATHENS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product GDP) shrank 6.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2012, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday, based on seasonally unadjusted preliminary estimates. The contraction was slightly softer than a 6.5 percent slump in the first quarter. Data on a quarterly basis were not provided. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q2 2012 Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 GDP (y/y, pct) -6.2 -6.5 -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 ---------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT