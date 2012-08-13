FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek Q2 GDP shrinks 6.2 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 9:05 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek Q2 GDP shrinks 6.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product
GDP) shrank 6.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of
2012, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday,
based on seasonally unadjusted preliminary estimates.
    The contraction was slightly softer than a 6.5 percent slump
 in the first quarter.  
    Data on a quarterly basis were not provided.
***************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES     Q2 2012  Q1 2012  Q4 2011  Q3 2011  Q2 2011
    GDP (y/y, pct)    -6.2    -6.5      -7.5     -5.0    -7.3
    ----------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.