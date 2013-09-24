FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, troika see recession at 4.0 pct this year- sources
September 24, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Greece, troika see recession at 4.0 pct this year- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders have agreed on a joint forecast that the country’s economy will contract by 4.0 percent this year, less than a previous -4.2 percent projection, two senior Greek finance ministry officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

“This is a conservative estimate,” one of the officials said, meaning the downturn could even turn out smaller.

Athens said last week it expected the economy to shrink by 3.8 percent this year, its sixth straight year of recession.

