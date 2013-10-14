FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek economy to slump 4.1-4.2 pct in 2013- IOBE think tank
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Greek economy to slump 4.1-4.2 pct in 2013- IOBE think tank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy is expected to shrink by 4.1 to 4.2 percent this year, the Athens-based IOBE think tank said on Monday, revising a previous July forecast which saw a recession as deep as 5.0 percent.

The think tank’s new projections are more in line with estimates by the country’s international lenders.

The European Commission and the International Monetary Fund bailing out Athens expect its 183-billion euro economy will contract by 4.0 percent this year, its sixth straight year of decline.

“The Greek economy is very close to a stabilisation point,” IOBE said in its quarterly report. “The twin deficits which reflected its chronic pathology are approaching a balanced level, and the six-year recession seems to be gradually reaching its end.”

IOBE projected the country’s unemployment rate will average out at 27.5 percent this year, revising down a previous 28.3 percent forecast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.