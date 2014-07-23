FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek economy expected to grow 0.7 pct in 2014- think tank
July 23, 2014 / 8:43 AM / 3 years ago

Greek economy expected to grow 0.7 pct in 2014- think tank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 23 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy is expected to grow by 0.7 percent this year pulling itself out of a six-year recession, helped by higher tourism revenues and stronger household spending, the Athens-based IOBE think tank said on Wednesday.

IOBE had earlier predicted a small economic expansion for the year, without setting a forecast.

Its new projections are broadly in line with estimates by the country’s European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders who expect the 183-billion euro economy to grow by 0.6 percent in 2014.

“The IOBE now expects the Greek economy to grow by about 0.7 percent this year.” Household consumption would grow by 1 percent this year mainly due to easing unemployment during Greece’s high tourism season in the summer months.

The EU and the IMF see private consumption dropping by 1.8 percent this year. IOBE projected unemployment would average out at 26.7 percent this year, upwardly revising a previous 26 percent forecast. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

