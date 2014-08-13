REFILE-Greek GDP shrinks at slowest pace since late 2008

(Refiles to change identifying slug) ATHENS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank at an annual pace of 0.2 percent in the second quarter, contracting at its slowest pace since the start of its six-year recession in late 2008, data showed on Wednesday. The flash estimate on gross domestic product (GDP), based on seasonally-unadjusted data, was the fifth straight quarter of slowing economic contraction. Economists polled by Reuters expected the economy to have shrunk by 0.4 percent from March to June. Greece and its EU/IMF international lenders project the economy will emerge from recession and expand by 0.6 percent this year. Greece does not provide seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter GDP data, which most countries use to measure their economic performance. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES Q2 2014 Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Q1 2013 GDP (y/y, pct) -0.2 -1.1* -2.3 -3.2 -4.0 -6.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)