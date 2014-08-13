FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Greek GDP shrinks at slowest pace since late 2008
August 13, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Greek GDP shrinks at slowest pace since late 2008

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank at an
annual pace of 0.2 percent in the second quarter, contracting at
its slowest pace since the start of its six-year recession in
late 2008, data showed on Wednesday.
    The flash estimate on gross domestic product (GDP), based on
seasonally-unadjusted data, was the fifth straight quarter of
slowing economic contraction.
    Economists polled by Reuters expected the economy to have
shrunk by 0.4 percent from March to June.
    Greece and its EU/IMF international lenders project the
economy will emerge from recession and expand by 0.6 percent
this year. 
    Greece does not provide seasonally adjusted
quarter-on-quarter GDP data, which most countries use to measure
their economic performance.
KEY FIGURES   Q2 2014 Q1 2014  Q4 2013 Q3 2013  Q2 2013 Q1 2013
GDP (y/y, pct)  -0.2   -1.1*    -2.3    -3.2     -4.0    -6.0
    * revised
   source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

