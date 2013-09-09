Greece has indications 2013 recession may be lower than 4 pct-source

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s government has indications that the economy will shrink less than 4 percent this year thanks to a bumper tourism season, putting it ahead of forecasts, a senior government official said on Monday.

The EU and IMF expect the economy to shrink by 4.2 percent in 2013, while the Bank of Greece projects a contraction of 4.6 percent. The economy shrank 6.4 percent last year.

“We have indications that the recession this year could be below 4 percent,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras over the weekend said the recession in 2013 would be smaller than forecast, but did not specify what level it could touch.