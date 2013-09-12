FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece expects economy to shrink 3.8 pct in 2013 - report
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Greece expects economy to shrink 3.8 pct in 2013 - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance ministry expects its economy will shrink by up to 3.8 percent in 2013, beating a 4.2 percent contraction forecast by its international lenders, financial daily Naftemporiki reported on Thursday without citing sources.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said last week he believed the 2013 slump would be smaller than forecast and economic pain would ease next year.

Naftemporiki said Athens also expected a return to growth next year at a rate above the 0.6 percent forecast. The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Greece’s economy, stuck in a sixth straight year of recession, shrank 6.4 percent in 2012. Achieving a shallower contraction than forecast would help Athens meet the fiscal targets of its 240 billion euro bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

In a sign the long slump may be easing, the economy contracted 3.8 percent in the second quarter of this year, helped by tourism, in the narrowest annual decline in nearly three years.

Naftemporiki said Athens planned to present its new estimates to the troika of EU, IMF and ECB inspectors who are due in Athens on Sept 22. to assess the country’s progress in carrying out reforms. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.