FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek economy to bottom out in 2014 but small contraction possible-IOBE
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Greek economy to bottom out in 2014 but small contraction possible-IOBE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy is expected to bottom out in 2014 after a six-year recession, but national output may still suffer a small contraction, Greek think tank IOBE said on Thursday taking a less optimistic view than the government and its international lenders.

Athens projects the 183 billion euro economy, which has shrunk by almost a quarter during the protracted slump, will pull out of recession and grow by 0.6 percent this year.

“While a point of balance has been achieved without stronger investment and implementation of structural reforms, this could prove fragile at a fiscal and political level,” IOBE said in its quarterly report without providing detailed estimates.

The Athens-based think tank projected the country’s unemployment rate would drop to 26 percent this year from an estimated 27.3 percent in 2013, helped by a rise in exports and stronger investment activity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.