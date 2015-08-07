Greek deflation steady in July, prices fall for 29th month

ATHENS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell by 2.2 percent year-on-year in July, with the annual pace of deflation unchanged from the previous month, data from the country’s statistics service showed on Friday.

Greece’s EU-harmonised deflation rate picked up, showing prices fell by 1.3 percent in July from a fall of 1.1 percent in June. Analysts polled by Reuters were projecting a decline of 1.2 percent.

Greek consumer prices fell by an average of 1.3 percent in 2014 compared to a year earlier.

For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in deflation mode for the last 29 months as cuts in wages and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.

Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline.

Inflation in the euro zone softened in June as energy costs weakened and price rises of food and services eased after a spike in May.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose by 0.2 percent year-on-year in June, easing from ).3 percent in May, according to EU statistics office Eurostat. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN CPI y/y -2.2 -2.2 -2.1 -2.1 -2.1 -2.2 -2.8 EU-harmonised -1.3 -1.1 -1.4 -1.8 -1.9 -1.9 -2.8 -------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)