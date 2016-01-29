Greek producer prices fall 7.8 pct y/y in December

ATHENS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Data on Greek producer price inflation in December, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Friday: ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES (in pct) DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE PPI y/y -7.8 -8.5 -9.6 -10.4 -9.9 -6.7 -5.7 PPI m/m -3.0 -0.1 -0.6 -0.5 -3.7 -1.6 -0.7 12-month average -7.2 -7.1 -6.6 -5.9 -5.0 -4.2 -3.7 (12 months to Dec.) --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Renee Maltezou)