Greek producer prices fall 7.8 pct y/y in December
January 29, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Greek producer prices fall 7.8 pct y/y in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Data on Greek producer price
inflation in December, released by the country's statistics
service (ELSTAT) on Friday:
*********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct)   DEC   NOV  OCT   SEPT  AUG   JULY  JUNE
      PPI y/y          -7.8  -8.5 -9.6  -10.4 -9.9  -6.7  -5.7
      PPI m/m          -3.0  -0.1 -0.6   -0.5 -3.7  -1.6  -0.7
   12-month average    -7.2  -7.1 -6.6   -5.9 -5.0  -4.2  -3.7
   (12 months to Dec.)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Renee Maltezou)

