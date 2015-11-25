FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek residential property price slide gains pace in third quarter
November 25, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Greek residential property price slide gains pace in third quarter

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By George Georgiopoulos
    ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greek residential property prices
fell at a faster pace in the third quarter compared to the
previous three-month period as economic contraction hit
household income and employment, knocking values on banks'
outstanding real estate loans.
    Property accounts for a large chunk of household wealth in
Greece, which has one of the highest home ownership rates in
Europe -- 80 percent versus a European Union average of 70
percent, according to the European Mortgage Federation.
    Bank of Greece data showed apartment prices fell by 6.1
percent in the third quarter of 2015 from a year earlier, with
the annual pace of price declines accelerating from 5.0 percent
in the second quarter.
    The price slide had started to ease after a 10.8 percent
fall in 2013 up until the first quarter of 2015.
    Greece's real estate market has been hit by property taxes 
to plug budget deficits, a tight credit market and a jobless
rate hovering around 25 percent.
    Residential property prices have dropped by 41.2 percent
from a peak hit in 2008, when the country's recession began.
    Greece has been pushed to the brink of default by a debt
crisis that at one stage put into question its membership of the
euro zone single currency bloc. Its economic prospects have 
improved after it signed up to a new bailout package worth up to
86 billion euros this summer.
    Apart from their negative effect on wealth, falling property
prices also affect collateral values on banks' outstanding real
estate loans.
    Greece's economy shrank 0.5 percent in the third quarter
compared with the first three months of 2015, contracting by a
milder-than-expected pace.
    The European Commission projects Greece will see a 1.4
percent recession this year, but the leftwing government expects
the 173 billion euro economy to flatline. 
    
*************************************************************
                     GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES
                          2013  2014  Q1* 2015 Q2* 2015 Q3 2015 
Index                     69.5  64.3     63.0     61.2    60.1
Change (y/y %)           -10.8  -7.5     -3.9     -5.0    -6.1
New (up to 5 years)       71.6  66.8     65.2     63.1    61.8
Change (%)               -10.7  -6.5     -4.2     -6.1    -6.7
Old (older than 5 years)  68.3  62.8     61.7     60.0    59.0
Change (%)               -10.8  -8.1     -3.7     -4.3    -5.8
--------------------------------------------------------------
* provisional data
source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

