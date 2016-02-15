FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek house price plunge continues for seventh year
#Financials
February 15, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Greek house price plunge continues for seventh year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Residential property prices fall 5.4 pct in Q4
    * Property prices down 41.5 pct since 2008 peak
    * Economy seen in 0.7 pct recession this year

    By George Georgiopoulos
    ATHENS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Greek housing prices fell 5.1
percent in 2015, meaning residential properties are now worth
41.5 percent less than in 2008, before an enduring recession
that forced the country close to bankruptcy, official data
showed on Monday, 
    Apartment prices fell by 5.4 percent year-on-year in the
fourth quarter, the Bank of Greece said. While that was less
than a 5.8 percent drop in the third quarter, there was no clear
indication that the price plunge was close to being over.
    "The cumulative 41 percent drop is a big price adjustment
but to be able to say we are seeing a bottom we need to have
stabilisation on three important influencing factors: household
disposable income, real estate taxes and improving economic
prospects," said Ilias Lekkos, chief economist at Piraeus Bank.
    Property accounts for a large chunk of household wealth in
Greece, which has one of the highest home ownership rates in
Europe: 80 percent versus a European Union average of 70
percent, according to the European Mortgage Federation.
    The housing price decline has eased from 10.8 percent in
2013 and 7.5 percent in 2014, but initial indications of a
bigger slowdown at the start of 2015, when prices were down 4
percent year-on-year, were offset by larger falls in the second
half.
    Apart from their negative effect on personal wealth, falling
property prices also affect collateral values on banks'
outstanding real estate loans, a big chunk of which are
non-performing.
    The real estate market has been hit by property taxes to
plug budget holes, a tight credit market and a jobless rate
around 25 percent.
    Greece's leftist-led government signed up to a new 86
billion euro bailout package last year and is trying to
implement reforms, including an overhaul of its pension system,
in exchange for financial aid.
    With those policies weighing on investment, exports and
consumer spending, the economy shrank 0.7 percent last year
 and the European Commission projects the same
contraction in 2016.
*************************************************************
                     GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES
                                            2015
                          2014  2015* Q1*   Q2*   Q3*   Q4*
Index                     64.3  61.1  63.0  61.2  60.3  59.8
Change (y/y %)            -7.5  -5.1  -4.0  -5.0  -5.8  -5.4
New (up to 5 years)       66.8  63.1  65.3  63.1  62.1  61.8
Change (%)                -6.5  -5.5  -4.2  -6.0   6.3  -5.7
Old (older than 5 years)  62.8  59.8  61.5  59.9  59.2  58.5
Change (%)                -8.1  -4.7  -3.9  -4.4  -5.5  -5.2
--------------------------------------------------------------
* provisional data
source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

