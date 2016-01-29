FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales fall 4.5 pct y/y in November
#Market News
January 29, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek retail sales fall 4.5 pct y/y in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
4.5 percent in November compared to the same month a year ago,
led lower by fuels, lubricants, home appliances and
supermarkets, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Data on gross domestic product have shown some resilience in
Greek consumer spending, which declined by only 1.0 percent in
the third quarter when the economy shrank by 0.9 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
    Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the end of June
to stem a flight of cash from banks by depositors unnerved by a
stalemate in talks with international lenders, have weighed on
the sector.
    The biggest fall in retail sales last year was recorded in
July at 7.2 percent.
    
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES       NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUG   JULY   JUNE   MAY 
Retail Sales by   -4.5  -2.4* -3.3  -2.1  -7.2   -0.4   +4.1
volume y/y
Retail Sales by   -5.5  -3.6* -5.3  -3.8  -8.6   -1.7   +2.4
revenue y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Renee Maltezou)

