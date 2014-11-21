FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says EU/IMF lenders disagree with 2015 budget deficit estimate
November 21, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Greece says EU/IMF lenders disagree with 2015 budget deficit estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s EU/IMF lenders disagree with the government’s prediction that it will meet its budget deficit target for next year, the deputy finance minister said on Friday as he unveiled a revised 2015 budget plan.

“The (EU/IMF) troika has different estimates,” Christos Staikouras told reporters. “They see a fiscal gap for 2015.”

Greece and its lenders have been at odds over the deficit target - estimated at 0.2 percent next year - and the lenders have urged the country to take additional measures to ensure it hits the target.

The budget will be submitted to parliament later on Friday without the approval of the country’s lenders.

The revised budget plan confirmed the 2015 growth forecast of 2.9 percent. It also slightly raised the forecast for a primary surplus to 3 percent of gross domestic product from 2.9 percent previously, a finance ministry official said.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington

