Greek court annuls government ban on Eldorado's mining licence-court document
January 20, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Greek court annuls government ban on Eldorado's mining licence-court document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s top administrative court annulled a government decision which last year revoked Canada’s Eldorado Gold mining licence in Greece, according to court documents published on Wednesday.

The Vancouver-based mining company had appealed to Greece’s top court to overturn a ban on its plans to develop a gold mine in a forested area of northern Greece, in a case widely seen as a test of the leftist government’s approach to foreign investment.

The majority of the court’s judges had ruled in favour of Eldorado in November but a final ruling was pending. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
