FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Eldorado sees charge of as much as $1.6 bln from Greece writedown
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Eldorado sees charge of as much as $1.6 bln from Greece writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph two to say the company has won the appeal, and not awaiting an official decision)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp, which suspended mine construction and development in Greece after a year of confrontations with the country’s government, said it expects to write down the value of its assets in the country by $1.2 billion-$1.6 billion.

The company has already won its appeal over a decision on a mining permit in northern Greece, which the government had revoked on environmental concerns.

A majority of judges of Greece’s top administrative court, which Eldorado had appealed to annul the government decision, ruled in favor of Eldorado in November. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.