#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Greek court postpones ruling over Eldorado Gold mine closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s top administrative court postponed until after Sunday’s national election a decision over a disputed goldmine project in the northeast of the country run by Canada’s Eldorado Gold, court officials said on Tuesday.

Greece’s former leftist government last month halted the $1 billion project in Halkidiki, one of the biggest foreign investments in the country, arguing that the company had violated environmental safety guidelines.

Eldorado’s subsidiary in Greece, Hellas Gold, and its trade unions appealed to the Council of State, asking for the energy ministry’s decision to be suspended until a final ruling was issued.

They hoped this could happen as soon as on Tuesday.

The court will discuss whether to cancel the ministerial decision to recall Eldorado’s permit on Oct. 2, the officials said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
