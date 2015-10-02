FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eldorado to call Greek gold mine workers back to work after court ruling- executive
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Eldorado to call Greek gold mine workers back to work after court ruling- executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s Eldorado Gold plans to call workers at its Greek gold mine back to work once the company is notified of a court ruling which overturned the suspension of its operations in northern Greece, a company executive told Reuters.

Greece’s top administrative court earlier on Friday temporarily cancelled a government ban on Eldorado’s plans to develop a gold mine in a forested area in Halkidiki until a final ruling is issued. The ban had forced the firm to suspend its Greek operations and put most of its workers on temporary redundancy.

“As soon as we are officially notified of this court ruling we will bring our workers back to work,” Eldorado’s country manager for Greece Eduardo Moura told Reuters. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Adrian Croft)

