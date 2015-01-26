UPDATE 1-Greece must keep dealing with deficit, meet commitments -UK's Cameron

(Adds more quotes, Cameron)

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron wants Greece’s new government to keep tackling the country’s budget deficit and to meet its international commitments, his spokeswoman said on Monday, after leftist Syriza won an election.

Cameron, who is fighting a national election in less than four months on his record of halving his own country’s deficit, has yet to decide how to congratulate Syriza, the spokeswoman said. His first response was to say the result would raise economic uncertainty across Europe.

“The prime minister respects the decision of the Greek people but obviously there are questions for the euro zone and for Greece about how they deliver on their commitments,” she told reporters.

“Spending more on public finances is not proven to be driving growth in Greece or indeed in other European countries so it needs to continue to deal with its deficit and it needs to meet its international commitments.”

The British government is concerned that turbulence in the euro zone could hurt its own economy. Cameron’s spokeswoman said Britain wanted a stable Greece and for talks on the country’s debts to be handled in a non-confrontational manner.

In a speech in southern England, Cameron said Greek voters had rebelled against economic failure and that the result showed there were some “danger signs” in the global economy. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)