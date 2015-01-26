FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek leftist leader Tsipras sworn in as prime minister
January 26, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Greek leftist leader Tsipras sworn in as prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was sworn in as prime minister on Monday, a day after his sweeping election victory, in a brief and sober ceremony at the office of President Karolos Papoulias.

Taking the oath without the traditional religious blessings that normally accompany the swearing in of a new prime minister and without a tie, Tsipras pledged to uphold the constitution after he had assured Papoulias that he had enough support to form a government.

He is expected to announce his cabinet by Tuesday after sealing an accord with the Independent Greeks, a small rightwing anti-bailout party. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

