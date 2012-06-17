FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek conservatives maintain lead with 97 pct of vote in
#Market News
June 17, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek conservatives maintain lead with 97 pct of vote in

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 18 (Reuters) - Greece's conservative New
Democracy party held a 2.9 point lead in Sunday's vote after 97
percent of the ballots were counted, the country's interior
ministry said.
    New Democracy had 29.7 percent of the vote, while the
radical leftist SYRIZA party was running second with 26.9
percent.
    The result allows a pro-bailout majority in the country's
300-seat parliament.
    The election could determine whether Greece is pushed to
bankruptcy and crashes out of the euro zone, a scenario
policymakers have warned could occur if the anti-bailout SYRIZA
party placed first.
   Here are the election results:
   Party  ND    SYRIZA   PASOK   I.Greeks  Golden  Dem.  KKE
                                            Dawn   Left
    %     29.7   26.9    12.3     7.5      6.9     6.2   4.5 
   Seats  129     71      33      20        18      17    12
   
   Here are the May 6 election results: 
    %    18.9    16.8     13.2     10.6     7.0    6.1   8.5
       
*ND: New Democracy (Conservatives)
*SYRIZA: Radical Left Coalition
*PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement
*I.Greeks: Independent Greeks
*KKE: Greek Communist Party
*G.Dawn: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist)
*Dem.Left: Democratic Left

