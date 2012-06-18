FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Greek conservatives win election with 2.8-point lead
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-Greek conservatives win election with 2.8-point lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 18 (Reuters) - Greece's conservative New
Democracy won Greece's election with a 2.8 point lead over their
anti-bailout leftist rivals, the country's interior ministry
said on Monday after almost all of the votes were counted.
    With 99.95 percent of the vote counted, support for New
Democracy stood at 29.7 percent while the radical leftist SYRIZA
party was running second with 26.9 percent.
    The result allows a pro-bailout majority in the country's
300-seat parliament. New Democracy won 129 seats while the
Socialist PASOK, another party supporting the bailout won 33.
The Democratic Left, a moderate leftist party that said it would
participate in coalition talks won 6.3 percent.
    The election could determine whether Greece is pushed to
bankruptcy and crashes out of the euro zone, a scenario
policymakers have warned could occur if the anti-bailout SYRIZA
party placed first.
   Here are the election results:
    
   Party   ND    SYRIZA   PASOK   I.Greeks  Golden  Dem.   KKE
                                             Dawn   Left
    %     29.7    26.9    12.3      7.5      6.9    6.3    4.5 
   Seats  129     71      33        20       18     17     12
   
   Below are the results of Greece's previous, inconclusive
election on May 6:
          ND     SYRIZA   PASOK   I.Greeks  Golden  Dem.   KKE
                                             Dawn   Left 
    %    18.9     16.8     13.2     10.6     7.0    6.1    8.5
       
*ND: New Democracy (Conservatives)
*SYRIZA: Radical Left Coalition
*PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement
*I.Greeks: Independent Greeks
*KKE: Greek Communist Party
*G.Dawn: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist)
*Dem.Left: Democratic Left

