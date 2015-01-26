FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup chairman Dijsselbloem: no plan for Grexit
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Eurogroup chairman Dijsselbloem: no plan for Grexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the Dutch parliament on Monday that there was “no script available” for Greece to exit the eurozone.

In a letter to parliament Dijsselbloem, the Netherlands’ finance minister, dismissed questions about the possibility as “irrelevant.”

“The main goal of the Cabinet, and of the Eurogroup, was and remains to keep the eurozone together,” he wrote. “The leaders of the largest Greek political parties say they want to remain within the eurozone. Therefore speculation about an exit of Greece from the Eurozone is irrelevant.”

“A script for ‘Greece out of the eurozone’ is not available”.

Earlier on Monday, Greece swore in left-wing leader Alexis Tsipras as prime minister after his party came first in elections in which he vowed to reject the austerity policies demanded by European institutions in exchange for financial support. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.