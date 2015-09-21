FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Dombrovskis calls on Greece to stick to reform agreements
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Dombrovskis calls on Greece to stick to reform agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday that the new Greek government should be formed quickly and that Brussels expected Athens to stick to previously agreed reforms.

“It’s important that the new government is swiftly formed and committed to the programme,” said Dombrovskis, adding that Syriza had already agreed to the bailout program.

“From this point you can expect the new government to stick to the commitments which it has signed,” added Dombrovskis, who is the commissioner responsible for the euro.

He said the question of possible debt relief had already been addressed during the negotiations. “The Eurogroup has agreed to look at it after the first successful review of the programme, excluding a haircut,” he said. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.