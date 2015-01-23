FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece likely to need another bailout extension -official
January 23, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Greece likely to need another bailout extension -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Greece will likely have to ask for a fresh extension to its bailout programme because it expires on Feb. 28, a senior euro zone official said on Friday, stressing that a new government must first be in place to do so.

“I could construct some constellations where it would be possible to finalise the fifth review (of the programme) in February ... but I would consider this on the outer fringers probability,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

After two bailouts totalling 240 billion euros ($270 billion) since 2010, Greece wants to switch back to market financing, but snap elections on Sunday and the expected victory of radical leftists has renewed concerns about a Greek euro zone exit. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

