Syriza expected to name economist Varoufakis to finance post -sources
January 26, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Syriza expected to name economist Varoufakis to finance post -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The leftwing Syriza party is planning to appoint economist Yanis Varoufakis as Greece’s next finance minister, barring last-minute hitches, three senior party officials told Reuters on Monday.

“This is the decision, anything else would be a surprise,” a senior Syriza official told Reuters. The move was also confirmed by two other officials in the party.

Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras is due to be sworn in as prime minister later Monday and unveil his cabinet on Tuesday.

Asked in an interview with Irish national broadcaster RTE on Monday if he was ready to serve as finance minister, Varoufakis said: “We shall leave it to the incoming prime minister to make his decision. The reason why I left a very cosy and cushy life at the University of Texas to come here was not in order not to serve.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

