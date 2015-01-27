FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economist Varoufakis says to become new Greek finance min on Tues
January 27, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Economist Varoufakis says to become new Greek finance min on Tues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Economics professor Yanis Varoufakis confirmed he would take up the post of Greek finance minister ahead of a cabinet announcement expected later on Tuesday.

Varoufakis, 53, will become the key negotiator with Greece’s creditors after the left-wing, anti-bailout Syriza party agreed to form a coalition government following its victory in Sunday’s election.

“This is happening today, we shall be sworn in later today,” Varoufakis told Irish radio station Newstalk when asked if he would be finance minister. “As the next finance minister, I can assure you that I shall not go into the eurogroup seeking a solution that is good for the Greek taxpayer and bad for the Irish, Slovak, German, French and Italian taxpayer.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

