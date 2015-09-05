FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 5, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

France econ min confident new Greek govt will stick to commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 (Reuters) - France’s economy minister on Saturday brushed off concerns about an upcoming election in Greece, expressing confidence the new government would stick to commitments made to international creditors as a part of Athens’s third bailout package.

“There is a very high probability that the winner of the election will be aligned with the commitments,” Emmanuel Macron told a press briefing, echoing comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this week.

The government that will emerge from this month’s election in Greece faces an initial review of the 86 billion euro ($95.65 billion) bailout in the autumn.

“We have to wait for the result of the election of course. But in the short-term, until the end of this year, I don’t see any reasons to have strong concerns about volatility in Greece,” Macron said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)

