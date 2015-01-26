Germany: no debt haircut for Greece but bailout extension an option

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The German government stuck to its view on Monday that a third haircut, or debt restructuring, for Greece was out of the question but opened the door to a possible extension of Greece’s current bailout programme.

“That’s certainly a possibility or an option and, as I said, we’ll go into every discussion constructively ... As always, it depends on how such a request is formulated and on the overall context, but in principle that is an option,” German finance ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe said at a news conference. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)