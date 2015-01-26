FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German foreign minister urges Greece to stick to agreements
January 26, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

German foreign minister urges Greece to stick to agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday that Berlin expected the new Greek government to stick to agreements with its euro zone partners, after a victory by Greek anti-bailout party Syriza in Sunday’s election.

Steinmeier said the euro zone needed to safeguard what had been achieved so far since the start of the euro zone crisis.

“We offer to work with the Greek government, but we expect them to stand by agreements,” he said, adding he hoped that the new Greek government would create the conditions to maintain economic recovery. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Michael Nienaber, Editing by)

