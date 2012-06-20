FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Socialists say government agreed
June 20, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Greek Socialists say government agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 20 (Reuters) - A conservative-led Greek government has been agreed and will form a team to “renegotiate” the EU/IMF bailout saving the country from bankruptcy, Socialist PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Wednesday.

Venizelos, whose PASOK party will enter alliance with the larger conservative New Democracy, said cabinet posts would be decided by Wednesday evening. He said the key issue would be to form a team to renegotiate the 130 billion euro ($164.79 billion) bailout.

“Greece has a government and this is the message that the outgoing finance minister (George) Zanias will take to the Eurogroup,” Venizelos told reporters.

