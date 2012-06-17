FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek leftist tells rivals to form govt without them
June 17, 2012 / 7:11 PM / in 5 years

Greek leftist tells rivals to form govt without them

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s radical leftist SYRIZA party has told its conservative rival to form a government without them since it maintains its opposition to the country’s international bailout, the party’s spokesman said on Sunday.

“Mr. (Alexis) Tsipras phoned (conservative leader) Antonis Samaras and told him to go ahead and form a government without SYRIZA and that SYRIZA is now the main opposition,” SYRIZA spokesman Panos Skourletis told Reuters.

He made the comments after an official projection showed the conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties were on track to get enough seats in parliament to form a pro-bailout coalition.

