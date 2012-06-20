FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small Greek party says to back conservative-led govt
June 20, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Small Greek party says to back conservative-led govt

ATHENS, June 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s small Democratic Left party said it would back a government led by the conservative New Democracy party and expects a deal on the coalition’s agenda to be struck later on Wednesday.

“We decided to give a vote of confidence to the government that will be formed,” party leader Fotis Kouvelis said after holding talks with conservative chief Antonis Samaras.

“The Democratic Left insisted that on policies to gradually disengage from the terms of the bailout that has bled society.”

