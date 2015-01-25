FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Syriza on verge of outright majority in vote
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's Syriza on verge of outright majority in vote

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Greece's anti-austerity leftist
party Syriza will easily win Sunday's election but may fall
short of an absolute majority in parliament by as little as one
seat, the first official projection of the vote showed. 
    An official from Singular Logic, which processes the
election results for the interior ministry, said Syriza would
get between 149 to 151 seats in the 300-seat parliament, adding
that the firm was officially projecting 150 seats but that there
was a 0.5 percentage point margin of error. 
    "We have a thriller over the outright majority," said
Michalis Kariotoglou from Singular Logic. "We might need to wait
until all votes are counted."
    Syriza was expected to take 36.5 percent of the vote, ahead
of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' centre-right New Democracy
which was seen taking 27.7 percent, according to the projection
based on partial results.
    The official projection, which has historically been broadly
accurate, showed seven parties will surpass a 3 percent
threshold to enter the Greek parliament with former Prime
Minister George Papandreou's new party failing to make the cut.
    That would boost Syriza's chances of an outright win since
the since exact level of support needed for an absolute majority
depends on the share of the vote taken by parties that fail to
enter parliament. 
    The far-right Golden Dawn party will take third spot with
between 6.3 percent of the vote, followed by the new centrist To
Potami party and then the KKE Communists.
    
    Here is the breakdown of each party's support:
 SYRI  ND    RIVE  GD    KKE   Pasok  IG    MDS
 ZA          R                              
 36.5  27.7  5.9   6.3   5.6   4.8    4.7    --
 Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party 
ND: conservative New Democracy party 
GD: far-right Golden Dawn party 
IG: right-wing Independent Greeks party 
PASOK: Socialist party 
KKE: Communist party 
DL: Democratic Left party 
MDS: Movement of Democratic Socialists 

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Costas Pitas, editing by Deepa
Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.