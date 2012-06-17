FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek conservatives to win election: official projection
#Market News
June 17, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Greek conservatives to win election: official projection

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 17 (Reuters) - Greece's New Democracy
conservatives are set to win a crucial election expected to
determine the country's future in the euro zone, an official
projection from the interior ministry showed on Sunday.
    The projection showed New Democracy taking 29.5 percent of
the vote, with SYRIZA in second place with 27.1 percent. The
Socialist PASOK followed in third place with 12.3 percent.
    The result translates into 128 seats for New Democracy and
33 seats for PASOK, giving the two pro-bailout parties a slender
majority in the 300-seat parliament.
    New Democracy and PASOK back an EU/IMF bailout providing
Greece with funds to stay afloat, but SYRIZA has promised to
tear up the programme and the austerity measures tied to it.
    The projection was based on votes counted on the spot at
about 12 percent of polling stations and sent to the ministry
via text message. It proved highly accurate in predicting the
outcome of an inconclusive election on May 6. There was a margin
of error of 0.5 percentage points.  

Party     ND     SYRIZA  PASOK   D.LEFT   KKE   I.G.   GD
%         29.5   27.1    12.3    6.2      4.5   7.6    7 
Seats     128    72      33      17       12    20     18       
                                   
* ND: conservative New Democracy party
* SYRIZA: radical leftist bloc
* PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement
* D.LEFT: Democratic Left
* KKE: Greek Communist Party
* I.Greeks: Independent Greeks
* G.D: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalists)

