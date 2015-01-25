Greek centrists open to support leftist Syriza

ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The leader of Greek centrist party To Potami (River) said on Sunday that his party would be open to supporting a leftist Syriza-led government but appeared to rule out a formal coalition.

“Potami is here. We will say yes to the things that we agree to and no when the country is being put at risk,” leader Stavros Theodorakis said.

“We will do anything possible to avoid a second round of elections,” he said adding that a “vote of tolerance” - in which deputies would leave the chamber to avoid voting and allow legislation to pass - was an option for his party.

Projections indicate the party of leftist leader Alexis Tsipras is on course to win the snap poll but it is unclear whether he will gain an overall majority or require the support of smaller parties. (Reporting By Deepa Babington and Renee Maltezou; writing by Costas Pitas)