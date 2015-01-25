Greek PM Samaras concedes defeat in snap election

ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Outgoing Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said he respected the decision of the Greek electorate after official projections showed voters rejecting his conservative New Democracy party in favour of the leftist Syriza on Sunday.

“The Greek people have spoken and we all respect their decision. I have a clear conscience,” Samaras said in a televised statement.

“New Democracy will remain ready to play a decisive role in future developments, as the guarantors of the country’s European course,” he said.

The party of leftist leader Alexis Tsipras is on the cusp of winning a majority in the 300-seat parliament, according to projections, nearly 9 points ahead of New Democracy. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou; writing by Costas Pitas, editing by Deepa Babington)