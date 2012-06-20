Greece's Samaras says can form stable government

ATHENS, June 20 (Reuters) - Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras told President Karolos Papoulias on Wednesday he had the numbers to form a stable, long term government with centre-left parties following his victory in Sunday’s general election.

“Our efforts have yielded a parliamentary majority to form a durable government,” Samaras, head of the centre-right New Democracy party, told the head of state following talks with his traditional rivals, the Socialist PASOK party and the smaller Democratic Left.