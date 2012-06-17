FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek leftists will not join pro-bailout coalition
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Greek leftists will not join pro-bailout coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s radical leftist SYRIZA party will not take part in a government that supports an EU/IMF bailout that imposes austerity measures on Greeks, a senior official from the party said on Sunday.

“The pro-bailout parties have a big majority,” SYRIZA official Vassilis Moulopoulos told Reuters. “Clearly we will not participate in such a government because we cannot form a government with parties that accept the bailout.”

He made the comments after final exit poll results showed the conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties were on track to get enough seats in parliament to cobble together a pro-bailout coalition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.