FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek leftists Syriza expect to form government by Wednesday
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Greek leftists Syriza expect to form government by Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras will probably be sworn in as prime minister by Monday and have a government in place by Wednesday at the latest, according to a party official.

Tsipras, who wants to renegotiate a chunk of Greek debt and cancel austerity measures, will meet with the leader of the small anti-bailout Independent Greeks party Panos Kammenos on Monday morning.

“There was an agreement with Mr Kammenos to meet on Monday at 10:30 local time to confirm the support and possible participation of the Independent Greeks in the new government,” according to the official who declined to be named.

Tsipras, whose party is expected to fall just short of a majority in the 300-seat parliament, also wants to meet the leaders of the centrist To Potami party and Communist party KKE before his government takes office.

“The most likely is that the prime minister will be sworn in on Monday and the new government will be sworn in on Tuesday evening or at the latest on Wednesday morning.” (Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Costas Pitas; editing by James Mackenzie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.