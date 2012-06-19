FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek parties meet to finalize coalition-sources
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

Greek parties meet to finalize coalition-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 19 (Reuters) - Representatives from three Greek political parties involved in coalition talks will hold a meeting shortly to discuss policy issues and the make-up of a cabinet in a new government, two party officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We’re heading to a meeting now to discuss the programme and the possible faces in the new government,” an official from one of the three parties said.

The conservative New Democracy, which won Sunday’s election, has been holding talks with the PASOK Socialists and the smaller, moderate Democratic Left party in an effort to form a government.

