Greek leftists refuse to join conservative coalition

ATHENS, June 18 (Reuters) - Greek radical leftist leader Alexis Tsipras refused to join a coalition with the conservatives who won Sunday’s election, saying his SYRIZA party would be a powerful force in the opposition instead.

Tsipras, who placed second in the election, has campaigned against Greece’s bailout supported by the New Democracy conservatives.

“The role of a strong and responsible opposition...is to intervene in a powerful way and this is what I assured Mr. Samaras that we would do,” Tsipras told reporters after holding talks with his conservative counterpart, Antonis Samaras.