Eurogroup's Wieser expects extension of Greek programme
January 26, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Eurogroup's Wieser expects extension of Greek programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A senior Eurogroup official said on Monday he expected the bailout programme with Greece to be prolonged to give the new government in Athens time to seek common ground with creditors.

“My forecast is that an extension of the (Greek bailout) programme will have to happen and this, of course, will help both sides to approach one another,” Thomas Wieser, president of the Euro Working Group that prepares decisions for meetings of euro zone finance minister, told Austrian broadcaster ORF. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)

