Greek leftist says will back coalition under conditions

ATHENS, June 18 (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s moderate Democratic Left party said on Monday he would support a conservative-led coalition under certain conditions.

“Democratic Left will not give a blank cheque. The formation of a coalition government will depend mainly on the content of what is agreed,” Fotis Kouvelis told reporters after meeting conservative leader Antonis Samaras.

Samaras, whose New Democracy party won Sunday’s election, was handed earlier on Monday a three-day mandate by the country’s president to form a coalition government.