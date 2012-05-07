Greek pro-bailout parties fail to win majority

ATHENS, May 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s two main pro-bailout parties failed to win a majority in parliament that would allow them to form a coalition, results of 95 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election showed.

Both Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras and Socialist chief Evangelos Venizelos, whose parties recorded heavy losses as Greeks angry with austerity fled to smaller parties, said earlier they would seek a coalition government.

Together, they took about 32 percent of the vote, winning 150 out of 300 parliament seats.