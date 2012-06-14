FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emporiki transfers Balkan unit shares to Agricole
June 14, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Emporiki transfers Balkan unit shares to Agricole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - Greek lender Emporiki, majority owned by France’s Credit Agricole, said on Thursday it would transfer shares in its Romanian, Bulgarian and Albanian units to parent group Agricole, completing a process that started in 2009.

The transaction will reinforce links between parent Credit Agricole and Emporiki’s Balkan subsidiaries and optimise capital management, the Greek lender said.

“This agreement will also allow Emporiki to further rationalize its corporate structure and reinforce its focused efforts to effectively deal with the current circumstances and challenges.” (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

