3 months ago
Greece receives oil and gas exploration interest from Exxon, Total, Hellenic Petroleum
May 31, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 3 months ago

Greece receives oil and gas exploration interest from Exxon, Total, Hellenic Petroleum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greece has received interest for hydrocarbons exploration and exploitation in two sites off the island of Crete from a consortium of Exxon Mobil, France's Total and Greece's Hellenic Petroleum , the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Greece has launched an ambitious programme to discover more oil and gas, encouraged by recent big large gas finds in the eastern Mediterranean and spurred on by its protracted financial crisis.

The blocks south of Crete are among the remaining 17 of 20 blocks in the Ionian Sea and south of Crete which were unsuccessfully offered in 2014. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

