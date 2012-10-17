FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenders, Greece agree most measures to free aid - EU-IMF statement
October 17, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

Lenders, Greece agree most measures to free aid - EU-IMF statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders have agreed on most of the measures required of Athens to unlock further aid for the country, the European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

Announcing the conclusion of their latest mission in Greece, the statement from the so-called troika said remaining issues would be resolved by technical teams in the days ahead.

“The authorities ands taff teams agreed on most fo the core measures needed to restore the momentum of reform and pave the way for the completion of the review,” the troika said.

”Discussions on remaining issues will continue from respective headquarters and through technical representatives in the field with a view to reaching full staff level agreement over the coming days.

“Furthermore, financing issues will be discussed between the official lenders and Greece.”

