Greece denies contingency plans for euro exit ordered

ATHENS, May 23 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance ministry on Wednesday denied that a teleconference of the Eurogroup Working Group had agreed each euro zone country should prepare contingency plans in case Greece leaves the bloc.

“Such reports not only are false, but actually hinder the efforts of the Hellenic Republic to address its challenges at this critical juncture,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Three euro zone officials told Reuters the EWG on Monday instructed members of the single currency area to prepare individual contingency plans for the potential consequences of a Greek exit from the euro.