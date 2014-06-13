FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank hires banks for possible bond sale
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Greece's Eurobank hires banks for possible bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 13 (Reuters) - Eurobank, Greece’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday it had hired five investment banks to arrange a possible bond sale.

“Eurobank... has mandated Credit Suisse, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Nomura to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in Europe starting from June 16,” the bank said in a statement.

“A euro-denominated senior unsecured transaction may follow, subject to market conditions,” the bank added. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Jason Neely)

